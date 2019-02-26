THE BRINK - UK Rockers To Release Debut Album In May Via Frontiers Music Srl; "Break These Chains" Lyric Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl will release the debut album, Nowhere To Run, from UK rockers The Brink, on May 17th. A lyric video for the first single, "Break These Chains", can be found below. The band is part of the label's New Breed roster, a stable of young, up and coming bands forging the future of hard rock and metal. Pre-order the album here.

Influenced by classic bands of both the past and present, but with a modern edge added to the mix, The Brink bring new life and energy to the British hard rock scene with their vibrant 21st Century form of balls-to-the-wall rock ’n roll.

Starting out in the Cambridge area, the group have worked their way up the ladder to headline in cities such as London, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Nottingham, while support slots have included a well received UK tour with The Departed in the autumn of 2018.

Following two self-released EP’s, The Brink signed to Frontiers in 2017 and are now set to release their debut album, Nowhere To Run, which has been produced by Nick Tauber (Thin Lizzy, UFO, Marillion). Weaving delicate vocal and instrumental harmonies around driving rock riffs, the record is packed with fist-pumping anthems and solid ballads befitting early Def Leppard and Bon Jovi, although their fresh new style has already enticed fans from a variety of rock genres.

Singer Tom Quick states that the lyrics have “a theme of unity and compassion, and an understanding that no matter who you are, there is always a place for you in this world. The songs are written from the perspective of personal situations that the band members have been through and our hope is that listeners will be able to relate to what we are talking about and be inspired by it.” Musically, he continues, "it’s filled with hard hitting riffs, sing-along choruses and kick ass ballads!”

As for the new single, "Break These Chains", Tom explains that the song “was inspired by friends of band bassist Gaz Connor, who “both had very strong work ethics in well paid jobs, but they never felt it was paying off and they knew there had to be more to life. They had to break the chains that bound them. Lexi [Laine, guitarist] wrote a hard hitting riff to back up the message behind the lyrics, to really make them come to life and tell the story.”

Tracklisting:

"Little Janie"

"Break These Chains"

"Never Again"

"Save Goodbye"

"Take Me Away"

"One Night Only"

"Wish"

"Said And Done"

"Fairytale"

"Don’t Count Me Out"

"Nothing To Fear"

"No Way Back"

"Are You With Me"

"Burn"

"Break These Chains" lyric video:

Tour dates:

March

13 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannerman’s Bar *

14 - Carlisle, England - Brickyard *

15 - Prestatyn, England - HRH AOR

16 - Chesterfield, England - Real Time Live *

17 - London, England - Underworld *

21 - Sheffield, England - Corporation *

22 - Wolverhampton, England - Slade Rooms *

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Cathouse**

24 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms *

* with Jizzy Pearl’s Love/Hate

** with Bigfoot & Doomsday Outlaw

The Brink lineup:

Tom Quick - vocals

Lexi Laine - lead guitar

Izzy Trixx - rhythm guitar

Gaz Connor - bass

Davide Drake Bocci - drums