THE BROWNING Announce North American Tour

The Browning will return to the road in support of their Spinefarm Records debut Isolation, out now. Listen to the song "Disconnect" below.

The Browning will embark on a headline run this Spring, accompanied by The Last 10 Seconds Of Life and Blessing A Curse. The tour runs from March 21st through April 15th, confirmed shows are as listed:

March

21 - Crest Hill, IL - Bada Brew

22 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

23 - Peoria, IL - Rail II

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

25 - Grand Prairie, TX - So What?! Music Festival

26 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

27 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

28 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage

29 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

31 - San Diego, CA - TBA

April

1 - Upland, CA - Gideon's Hall

2 - Gilroy, CA - The District

3 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

4 - Vancouver, BC - 333

6 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

9 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

10 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

13 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

14 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

15 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

(Photo - Justin Reich)