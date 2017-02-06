THE BROWNING Announce North American Tour
February 6, 2017, an hour ago
The Browning will return to the road in support of their Spinefarm Records debut Isolation, out now. Listen to the song "Disconnect" below.
The Browning will embark on a headline run this Spring, accompanied by The Last 10 Seconds Of Life and Blessing A Curse. The tour runs from March 21st through April 15th, confirmed shows are as listed:
March
21 - Crest Hill, IL - Bada Brew
22 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
23 - Peoria, IL - Rail II
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
25 - Grand Prairie, TX - So What?! Music Festival
26 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar
27 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar
28 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage
29 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
31 - San Diego, CA - TBA
April
1 - Upland, CA - Gideon's Hall
2 - Gilroy, CA - The District
3 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX
4 - Vancouver, BC - 333
6 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock
9 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre
10 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
13 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill
14 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
15 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots
