THE BROWNING Debuts Music Video For "Optophobia"

Kansas City quartet The Browning - Jonny McBee (vocals, electronics), Brian Moore (guitar), Collin Woroniak (bass), and Cody Stewart (drums) -have released a new video for the song "Optophobia", taken from their third album Geist, out now through Spinefarm Records.

"'Optophobia' is an extremely high energy song and so are our live shows," says frontman McBee. "Our photographer Marc Sharp captured that energy from our last European tour and put it into this awesome video!"

The Browning are on a late winter/early spring tour in North America alongside Betraying The Martyrs and Extortionist. Dates below.

March

16 - Denver, CO - Moe's

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

18 - Spokane, WA - The Pin!

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

20 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

21 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

22 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

23 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

24 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky a Go Go

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

27 - Albuquerque, NM - TBA

28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

29 - Dallas, TX - 2513 Deep Ellum

30 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

31 - New Orleans, LA - TBA

April

2 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

3 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

4 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

6 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

7 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

9 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

11 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

12 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmission

13 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge