THE BROWNING Debuts Music Video For "Optophobia"
March 16, 2019, an hour ago
Kansas City quartet The Browning - Jonny McBee (vocals, electronics), Brian Moore (guitar), Collin Woroniak (bass), and Cody Stewart (drums) -have released a new video for the song "Optophobia", taken from their third album Geist, out now through Spinefarm Records.
"'Optophobia' is an extremely high energy song and so are our live shows," says frontman McBee. "Our photographer Marc Sharp captured that energy from our last European tour and put it into this awesome video!"
The Browning are on a late winter/early spring tour in North America alongside Betraying The Martyrs and Extortionist. Dates below.
March
16 - Denver, CO - Moe's
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
18 - Spokane, WA - The Pin!
19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
20 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre
21 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk
22 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
23 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
24 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky a Go Go
26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
27 - Albuquerque, NM - TBA
28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
29 - Dallas, TX - 2513 Deep Ellum
30 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
31 - New Orleans, LA - TBA
April
2 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
3 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
4 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
6 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
7 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
9 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
11 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
12 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmission
13 - Kent, OH - The Outpost
14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge