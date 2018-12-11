THE CARDS Featuring SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN To Release Debut Album In January; Teaser Video

The Cards, a brand new blues/rock trio featuring British guitarist Paul Quinn (Saxon), American singer and bassist Harrison Young (ex-Doro, ex-U.D.O.) and Dutchman Koen Herfst (ex-Dew-Scented, ex-I Chaos) on drums, have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, which will be out on January 18th. See the artwork (by Sophia den Breems) and tracklisting below, and have a listen to a preview.

After meeting backstage at a German metal festival, Paul and Harrison bonded over a shared set of musical influences which became apparent in their early songwriting process. With the addition of drummer Koen, all three find themselves branching out into new territory beyond the metal world with the creation of this album.

The band made their live debut in May 2018, headlining the prestigious Arkangelsk Blues Festival in Russia (see a highlight video below), and will announce live dates for 2019 soon.

Their self-titled debut album, which has been mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swanö will see the light on January 18th. From classic blues stompers to full on rock and roll burners, this album leaves no territory unchartered.

Harrison Young: "This album was born out of friendship and camaraderie over the music making process, but it has become so much more."

Dan Swanö: "Awesome bluesy hard rock and then some!"

Tracklisting:

"No Soul"

"Bandit On The Run"

"Rock & Roll Rocketship"

"The Process"

"Pitfalls"

"Ride The Freight Train"

"Sweet Lowdown Dirty Love"

"If I Had You"

"Agent Orange"

"Long Way To Go"

"For You"

Teaser:

(Top photo - The Cards Facebook)