THE CARDS Featuring SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN To Tour Europe In February / March
January 7, 2020, an hour ago
International blues/rock power trio, The Cards - featuring legendary Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn, singer and bassist Harrison Young, formerly of Doro and U.D.O., and mega-drummer Koen Herfst - are gearing up to take Europe by storm in 2020 with tour dates scheduled all over the continent in February and March. Confirmed dates are listed below.
February
11 - Live & Loud - Sofia, Bulgaria
12 - Let It Beer - Roma, Italy
15 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria
19 - Pocoloco - Paganica, Italy
21 - Legend 54 - Milano, Italy
28 - Pisa, Italy
29 - Mk Live Club - Carpi, Italy
March
8 - Meisenfrei - Bremen, Germany
10 - Tba - Vienna, Austria
13 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany
14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland