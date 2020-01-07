THE CARDS Featuring SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN To Tour Europe In February / March

International blues/rock power trio, The Cards - featuring legendary Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn, singer and bassist Harrison Young, formerly of Doro and U.D.O., and mega-drummer Koen Herfst - are gearing up to take Europe by storm in 2020 with tour dates scheduled all over the continent in February and March. Confirmed dates are listed below.

February

11 - Live & Loud - Sofia, Bulgaria

12 - Let It Beer - Roma, Italy

15 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

19 - Pocoloco - Paganica, Italy

21 - Legend 54 - Milano, Italy

28 - Pisa, Italy

29 - Mk Live Club - Carpi, Italy

March

8 - Meisenfrei - Bremen, Germany

10 - Tba - Vienna, Austria

13 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany

14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland