THE CHARM THE FURY Debut “Blood And Salt” Music Video

Amsterdam based metal band, The Charm The Fury, have released a video for “Blood And Salt”, featured on their sophomore album, The Sick, Dumb & Happy, out now via Nuclear Blast (worldwide) and Arising Empire (Europe). Watch the new clip below.

The Sick, Dumb & Happy was recorded at Wisseloord, ICP Belgium. The mixing was completed by Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Lamb Of God) with additional mixing by Stefan Glaumann (Within Temptation, Paradise Lost). Ted Jensen (Machine Head, Death Angel) of Sterling Sound in New York City and Brian 'Big Bass' Gardner (David Bowie, Gemini Syndrome) handled the mastering of The Sick, Dumb & Happy. Order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

“Down On The Ropes”

“Echoes”

“Weaponized”

“No End In Sight”

“Blood And Salt”

“Corner Office Maniacs”

“The Future Need Us Not”

“Silent War”

“The Hell In Me”

“Songs Of Obscenity”

“Break And Dominate”

“Blood And Salt” video:

“Echoes” video:

“Down On The Ropes” video:

“Down On The Ropes” behind the scenes video:

Lineup:

Caroline Westendorp - Vocals

Mathijs Tieken - Drums

Rolf Perdok - Guitars

Martijn Slegtenhorst - Guitars

Lucas Arnoldussen - Bass