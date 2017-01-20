THE CHARM THE FURY Debut “Down On The Ropes” Music Video

Amsterdam based metal band, The Charm The Fury, has announced their sophomore album, The Sick, Dumb & Happy, will be released on March 17th via Nuclear Blast (worldwide) and Arising Empire (Europe).

Today, the band released the music video for the first single, "Down On The Ropes". Watch the music video below.

Pre-order your copy of The Sick, Dumb & Happy here. Pre-order your copy of the album on either iTunes or Amazon and receive a download for "Down On The Ropes" instantly.

The album was recorded at Wisseloord, ICP Belgium. The mixing was completed by Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Lamb Of God) with additional mixing by Stefan Glaumann (Within Temptation, Paradise Lost). Ted Jensen (Machine Head, Death Angel) of Sterling Sound in New York City and Brian 'Big Bass' Gardner (David Bowie, Gemini Syndrome) handled the mastering of The Sick, Dumb & Happy..

Tracklisting:

1. Down On The Ropes

2. Echoes

3. Weaponized

4. No End In Sight

5. Blood And Salt

6. Corner Office Maniacs

7. The Future Need Us Not

8. Silent War

9. The Hell In Me

10. Songs Of Obscenity

11. Break And Dominate

“Down On The Ropes” video:

Teaser trailer:

Lineup:

Caroline Westendorp - Vocals

Mathijs Tieken - Drums

Rolf Perdok - Guitars

Martijn Slegtenhorst - Guitars

Lucas Arnoldussen - Bass