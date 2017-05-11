THE CHARM THE FURY Discuss Post Tour Rituals; Video
May 11, 2017, an hour ago
In the new video below, Caroline Westendorp and Mathijs Tieken of Amsterdam based metal band, The Charm The Fury, discuss their post tour rituals:
The Charm The Fury’s sophomore album, The Sick, Dumb & Happy, is out now via Nuclear Blast (worldwide) and Arising Empire (Europe). The album was recorded at Wisseloord, ICP Belgium. The mixing was completed by Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Lamb Of God) with additional mixing by Stefan Glaumann (Within Temptation, Paradise Lost). Ted Jensen (Machine Head, Death Angel) of Sterling Sound in New York City and Brian 'Big Bass' Gardner (David Bowie, Gemini Syndrome) handled the mastering of The Sick, Dumb & Happy. Order your copy here.
Tracklisting:
“Down On The Ropes”
“Echoes”
“Weaponized”
“No End In Sight”
“Blood And Salt”
“Corner Office Maniacs”
“The Future Need Us Not”
“Silent War”
“The Hell In Me”
“Songs Of Obscenity”
“Break And Dominate”
“Blood And Salt” video:
“Echoes” video:
“Down On The Ropes” video:
“Down On The Ropes” behind the scenes video:
Amaranthe and Eluveitie will hit the road in Europe this winter for a co-headlining tour. The Charm The Fury are on the bill as support.
Tour dates:
October
25 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
26 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
28 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
29 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
30 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
November
2 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
3 - London, UK - Assembly Rooms
4 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
8 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
9 - München, Germany - Backstage
10 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche