THE CHARM THE FURY Release "Songs Of Obscenity" Music Video

Amsterdam, Holland based metal band, The Charm The Fury, have released a new music video for "Songs Of Obscenity". The song comes off of their album The Sick, Dumb & Happy, which was released last year through Nuclear Blast/Arising Empire. The video is an amazing overview of the band's festival season last year, which included Pinkpop, the Download Festivals, Graspop Metal Meeting, Sziget and many more.

Vocalist Caroline Westendorp comments: "2017 has been one big, insane thrill ride for the band: We've played some of the biggest crowds at festivals and shows all over the world. But the best thing we've discovered during all of this: We have the craziest fans a band could ever wish for. Let's make 2018 just as good, one wall of death at a time!"

Tour dates:

May

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Hell & Heaven

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam Metalfest

26 - otterdam, Netherlands - Submit Fest

June

2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Open Air

July

13 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air