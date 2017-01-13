THE CHARM THE FURY To Release Sophomore Album In March; Title, Artwork Revealed

Amsterdam based metal band, The Charm The Fury, has announced their sophomore album, The Sick, Dumb & Happy, will be released on March 17th via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band unveiled the title and cover artwork.

The band comments about the album and cover: "This record is a cross-section of the metal sound we hope will resurrect in the next ten years. A return to thrash roots, headbanging anthems, and tried and tested songwriting that made metal so great back in the 80s and 90s.

“We found Robert Sammelin via an app, saw his work and immediately knew that this was our guy. He still hand draws his designs, creating some completely surreal comic-style images. While working with him we actually found out that he did key artwork for Battlefield 1, which is crazy. We gave him the rough idea for the spiral eyed skull, the color scheme and blood spatters was all his idea. We wanted something different and we feel he created a completely unique piece, better than anything we could come up with."

Check out A teaser trailer below:

The Charm The Fury have matured since their debut. With several of Europe's biggest festivals under their belt, they have transformed their sound into a startling slab of ultra-modern but utterly distinctive metal that shrewdly and honestly redefines what The Charm The Fury is all about. Driven by a collective distaste for the state of the world in the 21st century, the band recorded an angry album underpinned by ferocious intelligence and a heartfelt desire to wake people out of their digital stupors.

With more details about the band’s new album, The Sick, Dumb & Happy, to come, the critical moment has arrived: The Charm The Fury are armed, ready and hungry for the next big push. When it explodes in 2017, the smart money is on these die-hard noisemakers claiming their rightful place among the new metal elite. They have the songs, the determination and the charisma to make it happen.

Lineup:

Caroline Westendorp - Vocals

Mathijs Tieken - Drums

Rolf Perdok - Guitars

Martijn Slegtenhorst - Guitars

Lucas Arnoldussen - Bass