THE CHARM THE FURY To Support ARCH ENEMY On Select Dates For Will To Power European Tour 2018

Amsterdam, Holland based metal band, The Charm The Fury, have been confirmed by Arch Enemy as support for select dates on their Will To Power European Tour 2018. The dates are as follows:

June

5 - Aeronef - Lille, France

6 - L'Autre Canal - Nancy, France

11 - Cabaret Aleatoire - Marseille, France

12 - Estragon - Bologna, Italy

13 - Orion - Rome, Italy

July

9 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

10 - Rockhal - Esch zur Alzette, Luxembourg

The Charm The Fury released a new music video for "Songs Of Obscenity" earlier this year. The song comes off of their album The Sick, Dumb & Happy, which was released last year through Nuclear Blast/Arising Empire. The video is an amazing overview of the band's festival season last year, which included Pinkpop, the Download Festivals, Graspop Metal Meeting, Sziget and many more.

Vocalist Caroline Westendorp comments: "2017 has been one big, insane thrill ride for the band: We've played some of the biggest crowds at festivals and shows all over the world. But the best thing we've discovered during all of this: We have the craziest fans a band could ever wish for. Let's make 2018 just as good, one wall of death at a time!"

Tour dates:

May

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Hell & Heaven

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam Metalfest

26 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Submit Fest

June

2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Open Air

July

13 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air