THE CHARM THE FURY - “Weaponized” Track Visualizer Streaming

The Charm The Fury have released a visualizer for “Weaponized”, a track from their album, The Sick, Dumb & Happy. Watch below:

The Charm The Fury summer tour dates:

July

8 - Andijk, Netherlands - Dijkpop Festival

13 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

15 - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross

22 - Dresden, Germany - Woodstage

29 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock Festival

August

4 - Lissabon, Portugal - Vagos Open Air

11 - Leeuwarden, Netharlands - Into The Grave Festival

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival

18 - Lierop, Netherlands - Nirwana Tuinfeest

19 - Germany - Summerbreeze Festival

25 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

Amaranthe and Eluveitie will hit the road in Europe this winter for a co-headlining tour. The Charm The Fury are on the bill as support. Dates listed below.

October

25 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

26 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

28 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

29 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

30 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

November

2 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

3 - London, UK - Assembly Rooms

4 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

8 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

9 - München, Germany - Backstage

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche