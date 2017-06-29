THE CHARM THE FURY - “Weaponized” Track Visualizer Streaming
The Charm The Fury have released a visualizer for “Weaponized”, a track from their album, The Sick, Dumb & Happy. Watch below:
The Charm The Fury summer tour dates:
July
8 - Andijk, Netherlands - Dijkpop Festival
13 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock
15 - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross
22 - Dresden, Germany - Woodstage
29 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock Festival
August
4 - Lissabon, Portugal - Vagos Open Air
11 - Leeuwarden, Netharlands - Into The Grave Festival
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival
18 - Lierop, Netherlands - Nirwana Tuinfeest
19 - Germany - Summerbreeze Festival
25 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival
Amaranthe and Eluveitie will hit the road in Europe this winter for a co-headlining tour. The Charm The Fury are on the bill as support. Dates listed below.
October
25 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
26 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
28 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
29 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
30 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
November
2 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
3 - London, UK - Assembly Rooms
4 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
8 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
9 - München, Germany - Backstage
10 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche