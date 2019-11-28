THE CHRIS ADLER EXPERIENCE Live In Hyderabad, India; HQ Video

Infinity Pro Audio, who run the Aggressive Tendencies series of metal shows in Hyderabad, India, have launched a YouTube channel to share coverage of the gigs they organize.

The last one featured former Lamb Of God drummer's The Chris Adler Experience. Says Infinity Pro Audio: "Chris had come down to India and shortlisted some of the best musicians from across the country to join him on stage as he did a bunch of Lamb Of God and Megadeth songs. Here's the first video uploaded. We had hosted him in Hyderabad and shot this video. There's a lot more to come in the future as well."

Watch them perform Lamb Of God's "Now You've Got Something To Die For", below: