THE CIRCLE Featuring SAMMY HAGAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY Announce Fall Tour With COLLECTIVE SOUL

May 2, 2017, an hour ago

The Circle, featuring singer Sammy Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot, ex-Van Halen), drummer Jason Bonham (Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience) and guitarist Vic Johnson, will embark on a US tour this fall with Collective Soul and singer/songwriter Andrew Hagar (Sammy’s son).

The trek launches on September 10th at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, CA. Dates are listed below.

September
10 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
12 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
14 - Irving, TX - Irving Music Factory
15 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre *
17 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park
19 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
22 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
25 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
28 - Clarkson, MI - DTE Energy Theatre
30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

* - no Collective Soul

The Circle performed last September at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

