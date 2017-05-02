THE CIRCLE Featuring SAMMY HAGAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY Announce Fall Tour With COLLECTIVE SOUL

The Circle, featuring singer Sammy Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot, ex-Van Halen), drummer Jason Bonham (Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience) and guitarist Vic Johnson, will embark on a US tour this fall with Collective Soul and singer/songwriter Andrew Hagar (Sammy’s son).

The trek launches on September 10th at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, CA. Dates are listed below.

September

10 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

12 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

14 - Irving, TX - Irving Music Factory

15 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre *

17 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park

19 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

22 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

28 - Clarkson, MI - DTE Energy Theatre

30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

* - no Collective Soul

The Circle performed last September at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fan-filmed video can be seen below: