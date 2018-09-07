THE CLAY PEOPLE – Demon Hero Album Details Revealed

Highly-acclaimed alt-metal/heavy rock band The Clay People, who have taken many forms over the years experimenting with many styles and sounds, are back with the much-anticipated release of their new album Demon Hero and Other Extraordinary Phantasmagoric Anomalies & Fables on September 28th. Featuring 11 tracks, “Illuminatus” is streaming below in the form of a lyric video.

Lead Singer Dan Neet describes the release as “capturing us at a creative peak that was forged from what was, at times, a tenuous, cathartic and finally unifying recording process that reinvigorated and focused the band.”

The riveting new release exposes lead singer Neet’s battles with depression, mania, fear, paranoia and addiction through his baritone bello and is backed by Guitarist Brian McGarvey's’ slithering calculated leads and Drummer Dan Dinsmore’s high BPM thunder. The record captures the band at its best, navigating what Neet has previously described as “finding common ground” between electronic acts like The Chemical Brothers and the dark bravado of bands like Tool.

Never afraid to take on controversial issues, Demon Hero calls out the corrupting influence of modern politics, the silver tongue of the modern demagogue, the ills of groupthink and the band’s experience with the music industry.

The band called in extended members of its musical family to contribute to Demon Hero. Chris Wyse of The Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, The Cult and OWL, contributed bass to the band’s reinterpretation of fan favorite “Strange Day” and “Gen RX”. Walter Flakus of Stabbing Westward and one-time Clay People member contributed keys. Wade Alin who added programming to the band’s self-titled release returns on Demon Hero as well. The album was recorded at OverIt Studios in Albany, NY.

Tracklisting:

“Utopian Lie”

“BloodLetter”

“NOW”

“Illuminatus”

“genRX”

“Own Worst Enemy”

“HeX Machine”

“Strange Day”

“Palegod”

“Colossus”

“Firestarter”

“Illuminatus” lyric video: