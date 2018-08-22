THE CLAY PEOPLE Unveil Teaser Video For New Album

Industrial/Metal band The Clay People are revealing details for their much-anticipated new album Demon Hero and Other Extraordinary Phantasmagoric Anomalies & Fables. Check out the teaser video below:

The latest work from the critically-acclaimed band comes just months after original founding vocalist Dan Neet’s much publicized addiction. The band, which also includes Guitarist Brian McGarvey’ and Drummer Dan Dinsmore, says the new release “captures the band at a creative peak that was forged from what was, at times, a tenuous, cathartic and finally unifying recording process that ultimately saw Neet seek help for addiction only to return reinvigorated and focused on his creation.”

A release date for Demon Hero and Other Extraordinary Phantasmagoric Anomalies & Fables has been set for September 28th.