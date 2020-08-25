THE COMPULSIONS Announce Ferocious Release Date; GUNS N’ ROSES, ROLLING STONES Covers Available With Preorder

It’s been five years since front man Rob Carlyle and his Compulsions cohorts released their sophomore album, Dirty Fun. Mainstream success would elude Carlyle with the subsequent disintegration of his much buzzed-about core line up: guitarist, Richard Fortus, bassist, Sami Yaffa and drummer, Frank Ferrer.

Too determined, and perhaps too crazy, to simply fade into obscurity, the shaggy-haired vocalist/guitarist instead hunkered down and went back to doing what he does best: writing and recording today’s most dark, dirty and dangerous rock ‘n’ roll songs – and the resulting album, Ferocious, more than lives up to its name.

Past Compulsions releases Beat The Devil (2011) and Dirty Fun (2015), were ambitious albums of staggering scope and size and Ferocious certainly follows suit, with everything from old-school roots rock to back-alley sleaze-punk to funk-metal mayhem.

Furthermore, to help flesh out the tracks, Carlyle enlisted the very best local musicians he could find, including world-renowned guitarists, Earl Slick and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, best known for their work with David Bowie and Guns N’ Roses, respectively; along with former Raging Slab bassist, Alec Morton, and former Dolls drummer, Brian Delaney, who replaced Ferrer midway through production.

Music fans should enjoy “Born On A Landfill,” “Ferocious,” “Killer In The Woodshed,” and “Man With No Name,” the metallic madness of “Addicted,” “Band Of Thieves,” “Dirtbag Blues” and “Funk #666,” and of course the drastically overhauled twin covers, “Dead Flowers” and “Dust N’ Bones.”

Carlyle explains the choice of covers on Ferocious:

“Ever since I started The Compulsions, the idea was to create a sound that lives somewhere between The Stones and GN’R. Like if you put Sticky Fingers and Appetite For Destruction in a blender. So, this time around, I thought let’s just spell it out for people by actually covering those two bands. I’ve always loved ‘Dead Flowers’ and ‘Dust N’ Bones,’ anyway, and I had a pretty good idea of how to put our own spin on those songs.”

The long-awaited Ferocious will finally be available via Amazon, Spotify and other outlets on Friday, November 13, 2020 – but eager rock fans can grab advance tracks “Dead Flowers” and “Dust N’ Bones” today by pre-ordering Ferocious right now from iTunes.

In addition to announcing a November 13 release date, a third teaser video for Ferocious has been posted by The Compulsions, with Carlyle, Bumblefoot, Morton, Ferrer and synth wizard, Andrew Sherman, performing “Funk #666” as the apocalyptic soundtrack. It’s an epic number where funk collides with metal and gets scorched to a crisp by the face-melting fretwork of Bumblefoot.

“I love all the tracks on Ferocious. But the music and lyrics of ‘Funk #666’ seem to really capture all the doom and gloom going on in the world today – and what’s kind of eerie is I wrote that song five years ago!” says Carlyle.