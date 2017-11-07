THE CONTORTIONIST Announce 2018 Tour Dates With NOTHING MORE

The Contortionist have announced a new batch of tour dates supporting Nothing More early next year. The trek kicks off in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday, February 3rd at The Metroplex. The tour brings the band from coast to coast before wrapping up in Sacramento, California at the legendary Ace of Spades on Saturday, March 3rd.

"We're very happy to announce that we will be sharing the stage with Nothing More," says vocalist Michael Lessard. "We have continually tried to tour with bands that excite us and push us to evolve, and Nothing More does both of those things. We look forward to seeing everyone soon!"

After wrapping up a successful run with Between The Buried And Me on their nearly sold out Colors tour, the band is headed out once again in continued support of their latest full length, Clairvoyant, released in September via Entertainment One / Good Fight Music. Clairvoyant, which reunited the band with producer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Through The Eyes Of The Dead), took the best elements of The Contortionist’s past and reshapes them as the band follows their individual creative muses toward the future.

Tour dates:

February

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Metroplex

5 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

9 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

10 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small's Theater

11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

12 - Racine, WI - Route 20 Outhouse

14 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall

17 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock

19 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

20 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

22 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster St.

March

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

2 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

(Photo - Gobinder Jhitta)