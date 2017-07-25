THE CONTORTIONIST Streaming New Track “Absolve”

American progressive metal act, The Contortionist, are streaming the new track, “Absolve”. The song is the second piece of music we've heard from the new LP. The music video for "Reimagined" was released last month and can be seen below.

"'Absolve' was one of the first songs written for Clairvoyant," says guitarist Robby Baca. "We honestly didn't know what to think of this track until nearing the end of our recording sessions, it became a favorite for everyone. The song represents a few sides of songwriting and the kind of mood that we wanted to explore. It is still a very unique track when listened to in context of the whole album."

The Contortionist will release Clairvoyant on September 15th via Entertainment One Music / Good Fight Music. The new LP is the follow-up to Language, the genre defying LP that continues to garner critical acclaim. Clairvoyant, which reunited the band with producer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Through The Eyes Of The Dead), takes the best elements of The Contortionist’s past and reshapes them as the band follows their individual creative muses toward the future.

Pre-order the new album at the following links: Digital, Official Band Store, Good Fight Store.

Tracklisting:

“Monochrome (Passive)”

“Godspeed”

“Reimagined”

“Clairvoyant”

“The Center”

“Absolve”

“Relapse”

“Return To Earth”

“Monochrome (Pensive)”

“Reimagined” video:

Click here for all tour dates.