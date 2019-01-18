THE CONVALESCENCE Announce Canadian Tour Dates

Toledo, OH symphonic deathcore band The Convalescence announces they will be performing six Canadian tour dates this coming February in Ontario and Quebec, with support from The Breathing Process and My Own Will.

The tour will kick off on Valentine's Day in Barrie, ON and wrap up in Montreal, QC on February 19th (dates listed below). Recently signing to Legend Recordings, the tour is part of The Convalescence's trek to Montreal, QC to record their sixth studio album with producer Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Agonist) at The Grid, who also mixed and mastered their 2017 full-length This Is Hell unleashed on Unique Leader Records.

"We are proud of our new signing with Legend Recordings! We are very excited to be working with a company who understands our vision and believes in our band as much as we do. We have a lot of new material that we consider our best yet," says vocalist Keith Wampler.

The Convalescence with The Breathing Process and My Own Will:

February

14 - Barrie, ON - The Foxx

15 - Guelph, ON - DSTRCT

16 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck *

17 - Oshawa, ON - The Atria

18 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

19 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

* = No My Own Will

Other Dates:

April

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

11 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's

12 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's

13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

14 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill

15 - Metarie, LA - The Twist Of Lime

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

17 - Nashville, TN - The End

18 - Bedford, IN - Eagle's Club

19 - Lakewood, OH - Spring Bash N Thrash Festival

20 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps

21 - Rochester, NY - California Brew Haus

22 - Providence, RI - The Alchemy

23 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

24 - Greencastle, PA - Breathing Room

25 - Battle Creek, MI - Dead Fest

26 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Deathfest