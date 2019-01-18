THE CONVALESCENCE Announce Canadian Tour Dates
January 18, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Toledo, OH symphonic deathcore band The Convalescence announces they will be performing six Canadian tour dates this coming February in Ontario and Quebec, with support from The Breathing Process and My Own Will.
The tour will kick off on Valentine's Day in Barrie, ON and wrap up in Montreal, QC on February 19th (dates listed below). Recently signing to Legend Recordings, the tour is part of The Convalescence's trek to Montreal, QC to record their sixth studio album with producer Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Agonist) at The Grid, who also mixed and mastered their 2017 full-length This Is Hell unleashed on Unique Leader Records.
"We are proud of our new signing with Legend Recordings! We are very excited to be working with a company who understands our vision and believes in our band as much as we do. We have a lot of new material that we consider our best yet," says vocalist Keith Wampler.
The Convalescence with The Breathing Process and My Own Will:
February
14 - Barrie, ON - The Foxx
15 - Guelph, ON - DSTRCT
16 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck *
17 - Oshawa, ON - The Atria
18 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
19 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
* = No My Own Will
Other Dates:
April
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club
11 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's
12 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's
13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
14 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill
15 - Metarie, LA - The Twist Of Lime
16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
17 - Nashville, TN - The End
18 - Bedford, IN - Eagle's Club
19 - Lakewood, OH - Spring Bash N Thrash Festival
20 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps
21 - Rochester, NY - California Brew Haus
22 - Providence, RI - The Alchemy
23 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
24 - Greencastle, PA - Breathing Room
25 - Battle Creek, MI - Dead Fest
26 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Deathfest