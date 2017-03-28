THE CONVALESCENCE Sign With Unique Leader Record; US Tour Support Dates With TESTAMENT, SEPULTURA And PRONG Confirmed

Ohio death metal/deathcore unit The Convalescence is the latest addition to the Unique Leader Record roster for the release of their as-yet-untitled full-length later this year.



Delivering brutal riffs and dark imagery, the Toledo-born six-piece was forged in 2011 and have since made their mark on the underground metal scene having performed over 400 shows across the United States and Europe including appearances on the Rockstar Energy Mayhem Festival, Rock Fest, West Coast Death Fest, SXSW, and many more. The band is currently wrapping up a tour with Otep and will unleash their fifth studio album via Unique Leader in the coming months.



The band has issued the following statement: "We are very proud to be a part of the Unique Leader Records roster for the release of our upcoming album. This is by far our heaviest and, in our opinion, hands down the best album we've done so far. We couldn't ask for a better label to work with for this release. Keep an eye out for big things happening in the near future."



In related news, The Convalescence will serve as support to Testament, Sepultura, and Prong on a portion of their upcoming US tour from April 6th and through April 24th. The band's fifteen-date trek includes a stop at this year's New England Metal & Hardcore Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts.





The Convalescence's support tour dates are as follows:

April

6 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

7 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

8 - Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

9 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

10 - House OF Blues - New Orleans, LA

12 - House Of Blues - Tampa, FL

13 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL

14 - House Of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL

15 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

19 - The National - Richmond, VA

21 - The Palladium @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival - Worcester, MA

22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

23 - The Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

24 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

