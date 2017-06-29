THE CONVALESCENCE To Release This Is Hell Full-Length In September; Title Track Streaming

Symphonic death metal unit The Convalescence will release their This Is Hell full-length via Unique Leader Records on September 1st. The ten-track offering was produced by John Burke (Forever In Terror, Captain Kid, etc.), at Vibe Studios, mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, Despised Icon, Beyond Creation, etc.) at The Grid and comes wrapped in the macabre cover art of Coki Greenway.

Issues the band of the upcoming release, "We recently signed with Unique Leader Records to help us deliver our heaviest and darkest album yet with This Is Hell. We believe this is by far our best work and the strongest lineup of musicians we have ever had. This album has a lot more of a death metal feel to it than Poison Words and The Process but it's still got The Convalescence sound with symphonic melodies from Katie [McCrimmon] on keys and plenty of slamming breakdowns."

Pre-orders for This Is Hell will be available in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the title track, streaming below.

This Is Hell tracklisting:

“Scum”

“No Way Out”

“I Won't Survive”

“Murder Machine”

“Burn”

“There Will Be Blood”

“Alone”

“This Is Hell”

“With No Hope”

“The World Infested”

“This Is Hell”:

This is Hell by The Convalescence

The Convalescence has spent much of the year since completing the album road-bound with treks that have included both legs of The Resistance Tour with Otep [which was recently cut short] and The Brotherhood Of The Snake Tour with Testament, Sepultura, and Prong. In conjunction with the release of This Is Hell, the band will join The Blood Stained Earth North American tour featuring UK-based metal icons Venom Inc., New Orleans' blackened death thrash legion Goatwhore, and Portland punk thrashers Toxic Holocaust. See all confirmed dates below.

September

1 - Voltage - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

3 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

4 - The Low Beat - Albany, NY *

5 - Bungalow Bar - Manchester, NH *

6 - Harpo's - Detroit, MI

7 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

8 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

9 - Full Terror Metal Fest - Cave In Rock, IL

10 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

11 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

13 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

14 - Studio 7 - Seattle, WA

16 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

18 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

19 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

20 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

21 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

22 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

24 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

25 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

26 - Parish at HOB - New Orleans, LA

28 - Churchill's - Miami, FL

29 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

30 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

October

1 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

2 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 - The Realm - Toledeo, OH *

* The Convalescence only