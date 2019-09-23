THE CRAWLING Issue "Still No Sun" Video

Influenced by Bolt Thrower, Entombed, and My Dying Bride, Irish doom metal band The Crawling have just released a video for their song "Still No Sun". The track is from their album Wolves And The Hideous White, which was released last year.

The Crawling commented, "The urge to belong can be overwhelming, and we often sacrifice parts of ourselves to be with others. 'Still No Sun' explores the failing of relations through the eyes of one who knows it should end, despite the desperate urge to remain. The unearthing feelings of loneliness, and haunting images of a life in solitude can be blinding when it comes to logical thought. I often wonder if it is genuinely possible to deceive yourself completely, or is there always a part that knows, and is the relief of seperation worth it?"

