THE CROWN - "30 New Songs To Start Rehearsing"

"Hey everyone... thinking about the amazing time we have ahead of us," comments Johan Lindstrand, vocalist for The Crown. "First we have Wacken this Friday (August 2nd) and then Party San on Friday (August 9th) after that."

"Next year we mark the 30th anniversary of this band and we wonder what to make of it. We have 30 new songs to start rehearsing. Shall we record one album, or three, or maybe even a 30 song anniversary album? Possibilities are endless. What's your thoughts on this?"