THE CROWN Announce Short Run Of European Dates In December

The Crown will embark on a short European run in December, support comes from Svart Crown, Bleeding Gods, Temnein and Bleeding Utopia. Check the full list of dates below.

Guitarist Marko Tervonen, comments: "Hello Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland! In December we will hit your countries hard with our Cobra Speed Venom! You know how rarely we play in Europe so this is the perfect opportunity to show up and experience the madness! We hope to see you at the shows!"

Dates:

December

10 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

12 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

13 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

14 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118

The Crown recently launched a video for "In The Name Of Death", a track from their album Cobra Speed Venom, which was released earlier this year. Check out the clip below.

Produced by Fredrik Nordstrom at the classic Studio Fredman, Cobra Speed Venom is massive, brutal and a real punch in the face. Extreme speed and aggression mixed with classic heavy metal and rock n' roll, which really shows that The Crown has no boundaries. The apocalyptic theme of the lyrics and music also fits perfectly with the outstanding artwork of Christian Sloan Hall.

The Crown lineup:

Johan Lindstrand - Vocals

Magnus Olsfelt - Bass

Marko Tervonen - Guitar

Robin Sorqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals

Henrik Axelsson - Drums

(Photo - Roger Dunder)