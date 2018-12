THE CROWN - Happy New Year / 2018 Recap Video

Unholy Swedish deathrace kings The Crown wishes you all a Happy New Year with greetings and a photo recap of 2018.

On the live front, The Crown currently has four shows booked for 2019:

April

27 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden

May

11 - Graveland Open Air - Hoogeveen, Netherlands

31 - Bavarian Battle Open Air - Kirchdorf, Germany

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

In other news, brand new vinyl editions of Crowned In Terror, Crowned Unholy and Possessed 13 will be available January 11th. Preorders - eBay, EMP.

Here's the available versions:

Crowned In Terror

-180 g black vinyl

-Amber marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Clear teal marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Bone white marbled vinyl (ltd. 100) EU

-Orange-brown marbled vinyl (ltd. 300) US

Crowned Unholy

-180 g black vinyl

-Dead gold marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Opaque golden yellow marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Clear/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100) EU

-Clear old gold marbled vinyl (ltd. 300) US

Possessed 13

-180 g black vinyl

-Cool grey marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Red/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Smoke clear vinyl (ltd. 100) EU

-White/red marbled vinyl (ltd. 300) US