THE CROWN - "Iron Crown" And "Deathexplosion" Live In Tokyo; Fan-Filmed Video

On September 15th, Swedish death metallers The Crown played Cyclone in Tokyo, Japan. Fan-filmed footage of the band doing "Iron Crown" and "Deathexplosion" can be seen below.

Next, The Crown will embark on a short European run in December. Check the full list of dates below.

Guitarist Marko Tervonen comments: "Hello Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland! In December we will hit your countries hard with our Cobra Speed Venom! You know how rarely we play in Europe so this is the perfect opportunity to show up and experience the madness! We hope to see you at the shows!"