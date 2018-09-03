THE CROWN - Japanese Tour Rehearsal Video

On September 2nd, Swedish death metal heroes The Crown filmed "some bits and pieces" from their rehearsal before going to Japan; enjoy!

The Crown will play four shows in Japan later this month, full details can be found in the official tour poster:

Following Japan, The Crown will embark on a short European run in December. Check the full list of dates below.

Guitarist Marko Tervonen, comments: "Hello Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland! In December we will hit your countries hard with our Cobra Speed Venom! You know how rarely we play in Europe so this is the perfect opportunity to show up and experience the madness! We hope to see you at the shows!"