THE CROWN - Live At Wacken Open Air 2019
December 26, 2019, an hour ago
Swedish death-thrashers The Crown returned to Wacken after many years playing the 30th edition of the world's biggest metal festival on August 2nd. Check out their performance below. The band performed:
“Destroyed by Madness”
“Iron Crown”
“Blitzkrieg Witchcraft”
“Under the Whip”
“Deathexplosion”
“Executioner (Slayer of the Light)”
“Intro - House of Shades”
“Crowned in Terror”
“In the Name of Death”
“Face of Destruction”
“Total Satan”
“1999 - Revolution 666”
“Zombified”