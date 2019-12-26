THE CROWN - Live At Wacken Open Air 2019

Swedish death-thrashers The Crown returned to Wacken after many years playing the 30th edition of the world's biggest metal festival on August 2nd. Check out their performance below. The band performed:

“Destroyed by Madness”

“Iron Crown”

“Blitzkrieg Witchcraft”

“Under the Whip”

“Deathexplosion”

“Executioner (Slayer of the Light)”

“Intro - House of Shades”

“Crowned in Terror”

“In the Name of Death”

“Face of Destruction”

“Total Satan”

“1999 - Revolution 666”

“Zombified”