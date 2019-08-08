THE CROWN - Live In Wacken 2019; Pro-Shot Footage Surfaces

"The power of the internet," laments unholy Swedish deathrace kings The Crown. "An idea was to release this gig as a bonus 'something' with the next album. But since it’s already out there, let’s settle with this YouTube release. Enjoy this pro-recorded Wacken 2019 gig!"

The Crown's setlist at Wacken 2019 was comprised of the following 13 songs:

"Destroyed By Madness"
"Iron Crown"
"Blitzkrieg Witchcraft"
"Under The Whip"
"Deathexplosion"
"Executioner - Slayer Of The Light"
"House Of  Hades"
"Crowned In Terror"
"In The Name Of Death"
"Face Of Destruction - Deep Hit Of Death"
"Total Satan"
"1999 - Revolution 666"
"Zombified"

 



