THE CROWN - Live In Wacken 2019; Pro-Shot Footage Surfaces
August 8, 2019, 20 minutes ago
"The power of the internet," laments unholy Swedish deathrace kings The Crown. "An idea was to release this gig as a bonus 'something' with the next album. But since it’s already out there, let’s settle with this YouTube release. Enjoy this pro-recorded Wacken 2019 gig!"
The Crown's setlist at Wacken 2019 was comprised of the following 13 songs:
"Destroyed By Madness"
"Iron Crown"
"Blitzkrieg Witchcraft"
"Under The Whip"
"Deathexplosion"
"Executioner - Slayer Of The Light"
"House Of Hades"
"Crowned In Terror"
"In The Name Of Death"
"Face Of Destruction - Deep Hit Of Death"
"Total Satan"
"1999 - Revolution 666"
"Zombified"