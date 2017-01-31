THE CROWN – Metal Blade Record To Reissue First Two Albums On Vinyl

When you talk about the second wave of Swedish death metal that started in the mid-‘90s there is no way to get around The Crown from Trollhättan.

The Crown released nine longplayers to date and it's the albums Hell Is Here (1999) and Deathrace King (2000) that turned events for the band. Before The Crown was a relentless underground act with a solid fanbase and a few gigs here and there. With their new partners Metal Blade and the release of Hell Is Here, The Crown became a worldwide touring band without losing a single bit of their driving force. The Crown remained raw and belligerent, shown best on Deathrace King, an epic yet roaring manifest.

Due to growing demand, both albums are reissued now for the first time since their initial release.

The vinyl are part of the Metal Blade Originals series that started in early 2016 with the reissues of the Slayer titles Show No Mercy, Hell Awaits, Haunting The Chapel and Live Undead!

Both albums will be released with 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts. 'Hell Is Here' has been given a vinyl mastering from Patrick W. Engel.

Hell Is Here

--180g black vinyl

--orange/red-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

--red/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

Deathrace King

--180g black vinyl

--white/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

--clear white vinyl (limited to 200 copies)