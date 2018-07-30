THE CROWN Release "In The Name Of Death" Music Video

The Crown has launched a new video for "In The Name Of Death", a track from their album Cobra Speed Venom, which was released earlier this year. Check out the clip below.

The Crown comments: "The Crown gives you a death-chillin' tune as a counter action for this ridiculously hot season - 'In The Name Of Death'! A tune that will automatically make you drink more beer!"

Produced by Fredrik Nordstrom at the classic Studio Fredman, Cobra Speed Venom is massive, brutal and a real punch in the face. Extreme speed and aggression mixed with classic heavy metal and rock n' roll, which really shows that The Crown has no boundaries. The apocalyptic theme of the lyrics and music also fits perfectly with the outstanding artwork of Christian Sloan Hall.

The Crown lineup:

Johan Lindstrand - Vocals

Magnus Olsfelt - Bass

Marko Tervonen - Guitar

Robin Sorqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals

Henrik Axelsson - Drums