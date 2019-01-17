THE CROWN REMNANT Premier "Legacy" Music Video

Los Angeles-based five-piece, The Crown Remnant, are gearing up for the release of their new album, The Wicked King: Part II, available tomorrow via Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Bandcamp. The Wicked King: Part II, takes the listener on a dramatic, energetic joyride from start to finish.

In celebration of tomorrow's album release, the band have revealed a new music video for the epic track "Legacy", in which the band shows off their acting chops. Watch the music video below.

The Crown Remnant have mastered the art of melodic, theatrical, yet hard-hitting heavy metal, and the world is about to take notice. Combining a variety of metallic influences ranging from modern metalcore and prog, thrash and more, The Wicked King: Part II acts as the second part of the band's previous release, The Wicked King: Part I. Within the first month of its release, The Crown Remnant garnered over 10,000 streams of their first single cut from The Wicked King: Part I, entitled "Haunted". The band plans to follow suit and beyond with The Wicked King: Part II.

The Wicked King: Part II is loosely based on thematic concepts of oppression and tyranny. Originally recorded as one long album, the band decided to split it into two releases - with The Wicked King: Part II acting as the "darker" side of the two. Part II addresses tales of betrayal, mortality, exploring the afterlife and more. Intertwined within these ideals are scattered lyrics pertaining to the character designed on the front cover of the album: The Wicked King. He remains an everlasting shadow of a forgotten king set on immortality, with his insatiable lust for never-ending life.

The Wicked King: Part II was recorded in multiple studios throughout Southern California, with the help of S&W Audio, and producer/engineer Tyler Ruehl (Noble, At The Skylines, Taipan, Lion I Am). After a rigorous tracking process, the songs were mixed by Robin Leijon (In Dying Arms, Atena, Eternal Void).

The Wicked King: Part II tracklisting:

"Into The Depths"

"The End"

"Legacy"

"Inferno"

"The Eternal Façade"

"As Faith Fades"

"The Wicked King"

"Legacy" video:

"Inferno" guitar playthrough video:

"Inferno" live video:

Behind-The-Scenes Part 1 - "Into The Depths": https://youtu.be/qjSLgL7Wylk

Lineup:

Geordy Shallan - Lead Vocals

Will Ash - Lead Guitar

Jorge Lopez - Rhythm Guitar

Josue Lara - Bass Guitar

Art Ramirez - Drums