THE CROWN REMNANT To Release New Single And Music Video For "The Other Side" Tomorrow

Los Angeles-based five-piece, The Crown Remnant, are ready to bring the heat with their latest single, "The Other Side", available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Bandcamp tomorrow (Tuesday, September 17). "The Other Side", is a single packed with energy, intrigue and is heavy enough to raise the dead.

In the band's most recent release leading up to the single, The Crown Remnant launched a brand new music video for the killer track “Legacy” included in the album The Wicked King: Part II! Watch the music video below.

Lead vocalist Will Ash says, “We've been evolving ever since day one as a band. We pride ourselves on being able to come out with songs that really separate our catalog from the rest and with this new track 'The Other Side', we have outdone ourselves. Our last album The Wicked King followed a narrative of a lost ruler breaking his way into our world from a time long ago and cheating death. With this new song, we get to explore the themes of death and life, and what it means to be gone forever. We hope you check our song out, it's our most creative, melodic, and thrilling yet.”

You can now watch two additional videos from The Crown Remnant, including a lyric music video for “Inferno”, as well as a drum playthrough for "The Wicked King":

The Crown Remnant are rising stars in the world of creative, melodic-yet-heavy, and theatrical metal, and the world is about to take notice. With a variety of influences from modern metalcore, thrash, symphonic metal to progressive metal, punk and more, "The Other Side" is the latest in the band's evolution of genre-bending metal. Within the first weeks of its release, The Crown Remnant garnered over 15,000 streams of their first single taken from The Wicked King: Part II, entitled “Inferno”. The band plans match and exceed that with the newest single, "The Other Side".

"The Other Side" is a dive into the question of what happens after death and explores themes of death and life. Originally recorded as a bonus track, the band decided use it to head up their latest direction with more to follow after the release of The Wicked King: Part II and its success. Including all new vocal talent, instrumentation, and recording techniques, the band succeeds at pushing the boundaries of what modern metal is today. The cover art weaves in the narrative underlying the song with the band's mascot The Wicked King crawling out of his grave after being brought back from the afterlife. The character was originally introduced in the band's debut The Wicked King: Part I.

"The Other Side" was recorded, produced, and mixed in multiple studios throughout Southern California, with the help of mixing/mastering engineer Yochanon Austin (audio engineer Sound Destination, Valentine Recording Studio, CRAS master recording program), and drum engineer Zach Miller (Sidechain Recording Studios). The songs were rigorously tracked and self-produced by Will Ash (The Crown Remnant).

The Crown Remnant is:

Will Ash - Lead Vocals/Lead Guitar

Joey Camacho - Rhythm/Lead Guitar

Syd Drapkin - Bass Guitar

Art "The Defiler" Ramirez - Drums