THE CROWN To Enter Studio Fredman In October

June 7, 2020, 44 minutes ago

"Back in the rehearsal room after four months of quarantine," says The Crown in a welcome update. "Studio Fredman booked for October. Let's make it happen this time."

Studio Fredman is a legendary recording facility in Gothenburg, Sweden, owned and operated by producer Fredrik Nordström. Numerous metal bands have recorded there, including: At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy, Soilwork, Dark Tranquillity, In Flames, and Opeth.

The as yet untitled album from The Crown will be their eighth studio effort, and the follow-up to Cobra Speed Venom, which was released in 2018 on Metal Blade Records. 

 



