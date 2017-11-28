THE CROWN To Release "Iron Crown" Single In January; Video Teaser Streaming

Swedish death metal legends The Crown have returned to Metal Blade Records for a multiple album deal.

Comments The Crown on the agreement: ”We are very honoured to be back working with the label that supported us through many albums. The biggest ”steps” during our career have been thanks to Metal Blade. We have always had a strong mutual will to make the best possible albums. Now let’s fire up this death metal engine again!”

The Crown have just finished recording their new, yet untitled longplayer at Studio Fredman and the record promises to be one of the biggest surprises of the upcoming year. A return to death metal speed and darkness in full glory.

Metal Blade will release "Iron Crown", the first single from the upcoming album, as a limited 7” on January 12th. Check out a video teaser for the song below.

The B-side features the exclusive new song "Ride The Fire" (not to be featured on the longplayer). The "Iron Crown" 7” will be released in these colors: black (300 copies), silver (200), red transparent (100) and can be pre-ordered via the following links:

The Crown lineup:

Johan Lindstrand - Vocals

Magnus Olsfelt - Bass

Marko Tervonen - Guitar

Robin Sörqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals

Henrik Axelsson - Drums