THE CROWN - Tokyo Soundcheck Video

Earlier today, September 14th, The Crown filmed a portion of their soundcheck at Cyclone in Tokyo, Japan.

The Crown is currently in the midst of their Japanese tour, full details can be found in the official poster:

Following Japan, The Crown will embark on a short European run in December. Check the full list of dates below.

Guitarist Marko Tervonen comments: "Hello Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland! In December we will hit your countries hard with our Cobra Speed Venom! You know how rarely we play in Europe so this is the perfect opportunity to show up and experience the madness! We hope to see you at the shows!"