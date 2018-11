THE CROWN – Vinyl Reissues For Crowned In Terror, Crowned Unholy, Possessed 13 Albums Due In January

Unholy Swedish deathrace kings The Crown have announced vinyl reissues for three of their classic albums.

Brand new editions of Crowned In Terror, Crowned Unholy and Possessed 13 will be available January 11th. Preorders - eBay, EMP.

Here's the available versions:

Crowned In Terror

-180 g black vinyl

-Amber marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Clear teal marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Bone white marbled vinyl (ltd. 100) EU

-Orange-brown marbled vinyl (ltd. 300) US

Crowned Unholy

-180 g black vinyl

-Dead gold marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Opaque golden yellow marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Clear/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100) EU

-Clear old gold marbled vinyl (ltd. 300) US

Possessed 13

-180 g black vinyl

-Cool grey marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Red/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200) EU

-Smoke clear vinyl (ltd. 100) EU

-White/red marbled vinyl (ltd. 300) US

The Crown will embark on a short European run in December, support comes from Svart Crown, Bleeding Gods, Temnein and Bleeding Utopia.

Dates:

December

10 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

12 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

13 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

14 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118