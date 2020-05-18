THE CROWNED Releases “Creed” Single, Video

Texas metal outfit The Crowned recently released “Creed”, a pummeling new single and video which recently premiered on the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation/Grammy Music Education Coalition Oh Say Can You Stream broadcast, and the follow-up Make-Up Test, which featured heavy hitters such as Randy Blythe, Brian “Head” Welch, Chuck Billy, Alice Cooper, Dee Snider, Rob Caggiano (Volbeat), Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth), Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch), and more which streamed to over half a million viewers.

The Crowned recently returned from the “Hell Has No Mercy” tour with The 69 Eyes and Wednesday 13, where the band performed the song live every night to overwhelming response, making it an obvious choice for the next single.

Says drummer/vocalist Marc Coronado, “Being out with Wednesday 13 and the 69 Eyes, across the US, playing this song every night, the crowd loved it, and we knew we had to get home and record it. So, that’s what we did. David and Thom offered to include us in their David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation livestream, and it was a huge success, and such an amazing platform to debut the song and video, and an amazing thing to be a part of, with so many other legendary artists. Obviously, we’re a live band, and we’d love to be out touring, but the COVID 19 situation, made us, like everyone else, rethink our plans, and it seemed like a great time to release some new music.”

The Crowned is currently working on their sophomore album with tentative plans to finish in 2020, and expect to be touring some more once music venues open up and festivals are back on track.