THE CRUEL KNIVES Featuring HEAVEN'S BASEMENT Members To Release Debut EP This Month; “Kill The Messenger” Single Streaming

Sid Glover and Rob Ellershaw of Heaven's Basement, together with Tom Harris and Al Junior, form new band The Cruel Knives. After supporting The Pretty Reckless on their sold out European tour earlier in the year, the band successfully surpassed their PledgeMusic target and have now announced the release of their long-awaited debut EP Side One, out on July 28th and available to pre-order here.

The band says: “After getting the chance to test drive these songs on tour we’ve worked tirelessly to make sure this debut EP is the perfect example of what we’re about. Considering we’re a brand new band that’s only had one song available for most of the Pledge campaign, the support has been awesome.”

The British rockers have also released a stream of new single “Kill The Messenger” which you can check out below.

Side One tracklisting:

“The World We Were Sold”

“Itch”

“Kill The Messenger”

“Squeeze”

“The Promised Land”

“Kill The Messenger”:

The Cruel Knives play their first ever Headline show on Wednesday, July 26th at Thousand Island (Upstairs at The Garage) in London. The show is 14+ and doors are 7:30 PM.