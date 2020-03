Following on from their extremely successful shows in the US and Europe in 2019, The Cult have announced a major show at the historic Philadelphia venue, The Met, on May 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 6 at 10 AM, EST, with a pre-sale launching on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 AM, EST here (PASSCODE ST2020).

Watch a trailer below:

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)