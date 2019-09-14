THE CULT - Former Session Drummer MARK BRZEZICKI Looks Back On Recording The Love Album - "It Was Fantastic; I Felt Like I Was A Band Member"

Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess recently spoke with drummer Mark Brzezicki, who made a name for himself with Big Country and worked with The Cult on their classic Love album. Following is an excerpt from the career-spanning interview.

MER: You played drums on Love by The Cult in 1985. How did you end up involved with The Cult?

Mark: "I got a call from the management company. Part of the company managed us (Big Country) and another part The Cult. I got a call to say that there were problems with Nigel Preston, the original drummer. He`d recorded 'She Sells Sanctuary' and they needed to do a video but he wasn`t around to do it, so I went down to appear on the video. They wanted to go straight into the studio to record the album that became Love and I recorded the rest of the album with them."

MER: What was the experience of working with The Cult like for you?

Mark: "It was fantastic. I felt like I was a band member. I bailed them out of a very awkward situation as the record company schedule needed adhering to and they were being held back. Sadly, Nigel died. I didn`t know him personally but he was a great drummer, had a great sound and played some really good parts."

MER: Was that only on a session basis or did you do some live shows as well?

Mark: "Well, I was already in Big Country and The Crossing had been a success. They really liked my playing and I was their first choice and they knew that with my session work I could come in and do it pretty quickly. I didn`t treat it like a session though. When I do a session I always try to feel and act as if I`m a member of the band and contribute to ideas. They didn`t tell me what to play and just played me the song and I added my parts. We`d had a run through the album at a place called Sandwich in Kent. I jammed with the band for a few days to get a feel for how the bass player worked. I got on great with them and they`re really good friends of mine. We went into the studio with Steve Brown. I heard later from Billy Duffy that they thought they`d booked Steve Lillywhite but there`d been a mix up at the record label but it worked out really well as Steve Brown produced a brilliant album. They did say that they would love me to be in the band but I was fully committed to Big Country. I was having success with them and co-writing songs so it was difficult being all things to everyone."

MER: Did you play any live shows with The Cult?

Mark: "I did get up on stage with them when we were on tour in the States with The Journey album when Mike Peters was in the band, and I got up and played with them. I also played with them at Shepherd`s Bush Empire when they toured for the anniversary of the Love album. Jamie Stewart was invited to play the encores and I was invited too as special guests to reunite the line up that played on the Love album. We jumped up on stage and it brought the house down. We did 'She Sells Sanctuary', 'Phoenix' and a couple of other tracks, no rehearsals and straight in at the deep end. It was a stonking gig."

Read the complete interview here.