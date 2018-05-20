THE CULT Guitarist BILLY DUFFY Looks Back On Electric Album - "I Think Our Career Would Have Been Very Different Had We Not Redone It With Producer RICK RUBIN"

Pittsburgh Music Magazine recently spoke with The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy, who revealed that the band has discussed the possibility of making a new album (their previous album, Hidden City, was released in 2016). He also looks back one The Cult's breakthrough album, Electric (1987), stating that "the first version, while it had some charm, I think our career would have been very different had we not redone it with Rick Rubin (producer) in the way that we did. It changed a lot of things. Rock was making a comeback, like straight-ahead, honest, clean, unadulterated rock, and that's the kind of album that we made. I think the Love album had been a great album for what it was - it's actually still my particular favorite - but I think that logically, we tried to go and apply the same techniques for Electric, and it just didn't work."