THE CULT Sign With New Label Black Hill Records

The Cult have checked in with a new update:

According to a new Billboard acticle, Black Hill Records was lauched by independent publisher Round Hill Music.

Round Hill co-founder and CEO Josh Gruss: "They say rock is dead when in fact it is very much alive. Rock prevails in touring, album sales, streaming in most countries and boasts extremely devoted fans who provide steady support to their favorite artists. That’s the start of a good recipe. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love hard rock and metal, so the launch of Black Hill is a very special and proud moment."

The Cult, Austin duo Black Pistol Fire, and Nashville blues rock guitarist Jared James Nichols are Black Hill Records' first three signings.