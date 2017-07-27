The Curse Of PHEAR Discussed In New Mini-Documentary Interview!

A new mini-documentary / video interview with Canadian metalheads Phear, conducted by BraveWords’ “Metal” Tim Henderson, is available for streaming below.

Lead vocalist Patrick Mulock states:

“Well metal fans, ‘Rime Of The Ancient Mariner’ cover by Phear, has been out for one month now and the response has been amazing! Thank you so much for embracing this song and embracing Phear! In true Phear phorm, we shot “Rime” and our original ‘Dirty Work’ videos on the same weekend. And if that wasn't enough, we decided to have our metal brother, “Metal" Tim Henderson down that same weekend for few beverages and to conduct his exclusive BraveWords interview with the entire band. Truly a metal weekend with Maiden songs, Phear songs and interview with a 'Blood Brother’!”

Phear - comprised of Mulock, Graham Stirrett (guitar), Tyson Emanuel (guitar), Chris Boshis (bass), and Chris Lewis (drums/percussion) - recently released a music video for “Dirty Work”, featured on their five-track EP, The Curse Lives On (out now). Watch the video below:

The Curse Lives On follows Phear’s debut full-length, Insanitarium, and the EP is spearheaded by the ultimate cover that ups the irons!! BraveWords recently premiered the video for the band’s daring and axe-cellent cover of the Iron Maiden epic “Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”. The clip can be seen below.

The Curse Lives On EP tracklisting:

“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”

“Dirty Work”

“Don't Scream” live

“Heaven” live

“Regan's Dream” live

“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner” video:

Order The Curse Lives On EP below:

iTunes

Amazon

For more details visit Phearband.com.