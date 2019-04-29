THE DAMNED THINGS Featuring ANTHRAX, EVERY TIME I DIE, ALKALINE TRIO, FALL OUT BOY Discuss High Times Album Lyrics And Themes; Video
April 29, 2019, 13 minutes ago
Celebrated purveyors of heavy rock, The Damned Things, released their new album, High Crimes, on April 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. In the video below, Joe Trohman discusses the album's lyrics and themes:
High Crimes was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth) and is the follow up to 2010’s hugely successful debut album, Ironiclast. Order High Crimes in both digital and physical formats from this location.
"Cells"
"Something Good"
"Invincible"
"Omen"
"Carry A Brick"
"Storm Catcher"
"Young Hearts"
"Keep Crawling"
"Let Me Be (Your Girl)"
"The Fire Is Cold"
"Omen" lyric video:
"Something Good" lyric video:
“Cells” video:
The Damned Things will kick off a month long headlining US tour on May 1st with an intimate and undoubtedly unruly show at The Whisky in Los Angeles and will wrap in San Diego on May 25th. Tickets are onsale and going fast at TheDamnedThings.com.
Tour dates:
May
1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey
4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
6 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex
10 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter Fest
12 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection
16 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
17 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge
18 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
24 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace (KUPD Concert Series)
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
The Damned Things lineup:
Keith Buckley - vocals
Scott Ian - guitar
Joe Trohman - guitar
Dan Andriano - bass
Andy Hurley - drums