THE DAMNED THINGS Featuring ANTHRAX, EVERY TIME I DIE, ALKALINE TRIO, FALL OUT BOY Members Debut "Omen" Lyric Video
April 26, 2019, 6 minutes ago
Heavy rock band, The Damned Things, have released their new album, High Crimes, via Nuclear Blast Records. A lyric video for the new single, "Omen", is available for streaming below.
Commenting on the new single, vocalist Keith Buckley says, “Some of us believe that we can stop making bad decisions if we just become more aware of the circumstances surrounding them, that we can read the signs- the omens- and say 'I see what is coming, and I choose to avoid it', but not all poor decisions are avoidable and an omen might just be the whistle of a train while you’re already tied to the rails. this song is about bracing for the impact of an unavoidable disaster.”
High Crimes was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth) and is the follow up to 2010’s hugely successful debut album, Ironiclast. Order High Crimes in both digital and physical formats from this location.
"Cells"
"Something Good"
"Invincible"
"Omen"
"Carry A Brick"
"Storm Catcher"
"Young Hearts"
"Keep Crawling"
"Let Me Be (Your Girl)"
"The Fire Is Cold"
"Something Good" lyric video:
“Cells” video:
The Damned Things will kick off a month long headlining US tour on May 1st with an intimate and undoubtedly unruly show at The Whisky in Los Angeles and will wrap in San Diego on May 25th. Tickets are onsale and going fast at TheDamnedThings.com.
Tour dates:
May
1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey
4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
6 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex
10 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter Fest
12 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection
16 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
17 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge
18 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
24 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace (KUPD Concert Series)
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
The Damned Things lineup:
Keith Buckley - vocals
Scott Ian - guitar
Joe Trohman - guitar
Dan Andriano - bass
Andy Hurley - drums