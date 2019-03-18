THE DAMNED THINGS Featuring ANTHRAX, EVERY TIME I DIE, ALKALINE TRIO, FALL OUT BOY Members Discuss "Cells" Song; Video
March 18, 2019, an hour ago
In the new video below, guitarist Joe Trohman of The Damned Things discusses "Cells", the opening track of the band's upcoming High Crimes album, out on April 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Pre-order High Crimes in both digital and physical formats from this location.
The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth) and is the follow up to 2010’s hugely successful debut album, Ironiclast.
Nine years ago, Scott Ian - guitarist and co-founder of legendary thrash metal outfit, Anthrax - took a meeting with the Joe Trohman (also a guitarist, and a co-founder, of the band Fall Out Boy). He and Scott hit it off, and started making songs together. With the help of drummer Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) and the irreverent vocals of Keith Buckley (Every Time I Die), The Damned Things were formed. The band has gone through changes since its inception and now features Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio on bass.
"Cells"
"Something Good"
"Invincible"
"Omen"
"Carry A Brick"
"Storm Catcher"
"Young Hearts"
"Keep Crawling"
"Let Me Be (Your Girl)"
"The Fire Is Cold"
“Cells” video:
The Damned Things will make their long-awaited return to the stage for a US tour in May in support of High Crimes. The month long excursion will kick off on May 1st with an intimate and undoubtedly unruly show at The Whisky in Los Angeles, and will wrap in San Diego at Brick By Brick on May 25th. Tickets are on sale now at thedamnedthings.com.
Tour dates:
May
1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey
4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
6 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex
10 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter Fest
12 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection
16 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
17 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge
18 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
24 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace (KUPD Concert Series)
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
The Damned Things lineup:
Keith Buckley - vocals
Scott Ian - guitar
Joe Trohman - guitar
Dan Andriano - bass
Andy Hurley - drums