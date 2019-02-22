THE DAMNED THINGS Release "Cells" Music Video

The Damned Things have announced their long-awaited return with today’s release of their new single, “Cells”, off their forthcoming album High Crimes due April 26th via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order High Crimes in both digital and physical formats from this location.

High Crimes was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth) and is the follow up to 2010’s hugely successful debut album, Ironiclast. The music video for “Cells”, directed by Brandon Dermer (Panic! At The Disco, Nekrogoblikon), can be seen below:

“Normally, when career bands say they made a record for fun, they didn't - but we actually did. Maybe that's why this band doesn't have a career?” said The Damned Things’ Joe Trohman. “Anyway, we're genuinely proud of it. Check it out, and watch the video to see how severely injured we got during the process!”

Nine years ago, Scott Ian - guitarist and co-founder of legendary thrash metal outfit, Anthrax - took a meeting with the Joe Trohman (also a guitarist, and a co-founder, of the band Fall Out Boy). He and Scott hit it off, and started making songs together. With the help of drummer Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) and the irreverent vocals of Keith Buckley (Every Time I Die), The Damned Things were formed. The band has gone through changes since its inception and now features Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio on bass.

The Damned Things - High Crimes cover art and tracklisting:

"Cells"

"Something Good"

"Invincible"

"Omen"

"Carry A Brick"

"Storm Catcher"

"Young Hearts"

"Keep Crawling"

"Let Me Be (Your Girl)"

"The Fire Is Cold"

The Damned Things lineup:

Keith Buckley - vocals

Scott Ian - guitar

Joe Trohman - guitar

Dan Andriano - bass

Andy Hurley - drums

For further details, visit the band's official website.