THE DAMNED THINGS Release “Something Good”

Celebrated purveyors of heavy rock The Damned Things have released their second single, "Something Good", from the band’s eagerly anticipated, upcoming album, High Crimes, that’s due April 26th via Nuclear Blast Records. Fans can stream the new track now and watch the lyric video below.

Vocal powerhouse Keith Buckley comments on the new song: “"Something Good" is a feel-good song about feeling bad. It's about hurting people you care about because it is not in your nature to do the right thing even when you want to. A dark moral story with a really sunny feel.”

High Crimes was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth) and is the follow up to 2010’s hugely successful debut album, Ironiclast. Pre-order High Crimes in both digital and physical formats from this location.

Nine years ago, Scott Ian - guitarist and co-founder of legendary thrash metal outfit, Anthrax - took a meeting with the Joe Trohman (also a guitarist, and a co-founder, of the band Fall Out Boy). He and Scott hit it off, and started making songs together. With the help of drummer Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) and the irreverent vocals of Keith Buckley (Every Time I Die), The Damned Things were formed. The band has gone through changes since its inception and now features Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio on bass.

"Cells"

"Something Good"

"Invincible"

"Omen"

"Carry A Brick"

"Storm Catcher"

"Young Hearts"

"Keep Crawling"

"Let Me Be (Your Girl)"

"The Fire Is Cold"

“Cells” video:

The Damned Things will kick off a month long headlining U.S. tour on May 1st with an intimate and undoubtedly unruly show at The Whisky in Los Angeles and will wrap in San Diego on May 25th. Tickets are onsale and going fast at TheDamnedThings.com.

Tour dates:

May

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

6 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex

10 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter Fest

12 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection

16 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

17 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

18 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

24 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace (KUPD Concert Series)

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

The Damned Things lineup:

Keith Buckley - vocals

Scott Ian - guitar

Joe Trohman - guitar

Dan Andriano - bass

Andy Hurley - drums